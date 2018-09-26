Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby handed first loss of year

Colby handed first loss of year



FINDING THE SEAM - Reece Kellnhofer gets an excellent block from his offensive line as he carries the ball during the Hornets’ home against the Spencer/Columbus Catholic Rockets. Kellnhofer finished with 77 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards, but Colby could not get past the Rocket’s defense, suffering their first loss of the season. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 11:31am rpattermann
Wed, 09/26/2018

The Colby Hornets hosted the Spencer/Columbus Rockets on Friday, Sept. 21, for homecoming, and lost 41-0.
Colby coach Jim Hagen stated, “Spencer/Columbus was much bigger on the line of scrimmage and athletic at their skills positions. We had trouble moving the football consistently.
“Defensively we played OK at times, but they just found ways to make big play after big play.”

To read the rest of this story pick up the Sept. 26 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here