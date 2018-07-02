Colby girls knock off Neillsville
Wed, 02/07/2018
In a highly anticipated contest between the two best teams in the East Cloverbelt, it was the Colby Hornets (17-2, 13-1 ECC) that finished on top, defeating the Neillsville Warriors 52-44 before a packed house Thursday night.
The game had the feel of a heavyweight boxing match, with both teams trading shots, in what was essentially a conference championship game.
