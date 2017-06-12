Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby girls improve to 4-1

Colby girls improve to 4-1



GOING UP- Hailey Voelker goes up for a layup during last Thursday’s game against the Gilman Pirates. Voelker scored 14 points.
Wed, 12/06/2017 - 12:11pm rpattermann
Wed, 12/06/2017

The Colby girls basketball team went 2-0 last week against Gilman and Stratford. Colby pulled away in the second half against Gilman, to win 71-52, and the very next night Colby’s starting five shot their way to a 62-39 road victory over the Stratford Tigers. Colby followed this up with a Tuesday night road win over Greenwood, 64-31, to improve to 4-1 (2-1 ECC).

To read the rest of this story pick up the Dec. 06 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

