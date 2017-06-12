Colby girls improve to 4-1

The Colby girls basketball team went 2-0 last week against Gilman and Stratford. Colby pulled away in the second half against Gilman, to win 71-52, and the very next night Colby’s starting five shot their way to a 62-39 road victory over the Stratford Tigers. Colby followed this up with a Tuesday night road win over Greenwood, 64-31, to improve to 4-1 (2-1 ECC).