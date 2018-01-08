Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby football on the move with realignment plan?

Colby football on the move with realignment plan?



Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:16am rpattermann
Wed, 08/01/2018

It’s often said that change is inevitable. Sometimes that change comes quickly, other times slowly.
For the Colby Hornets, the winds of change are blowing, and could send the Hornets’ football team into a new conference for the first time since 1978 after the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) unveiled its statewide realignment plan on July 23.

To read the rest of this story pick up the August 1 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here