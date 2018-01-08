Colby football on the move with realignment plan?
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:16am rpattermann
It’s often said that change is inevitable. Sometimes that change comes quickly, other times slowly.
For the Colby Hornets, the winds of change are blowing, and could send the Hornets’ football team into a new conference for the first time since 1978 after the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) unveiled its statewide realignment plan on July 23.
