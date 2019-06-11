Colby closes out 2019 season at Carson Park

Colby was hoping to reverse the script on Friday night, and dearly wished to play the part of spoiler, but the number one ranked team in all Division 6 proved too much for the Hornets to handle, and Colby lost by a score of 36-0 ,ending their season with an 8-3 overall record.

Hornets head coach Jim Hagen stated, “On this night, Regis was the better team as they outplayed us on both sides of the football. We had a hard time on offense moving the chains, and couldn’t get any momentum going on offense whatsoever, gaining only six first downs and being limited to 98 total yards on eleven possessions.