Colby baseball falls to Stratford in first round
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 12:12pm rpattermann
The Colby Hornets baseball campaign came to a close last week Thursday when the Hornets fell on the road 0-10 in the first round of WIAA regional action to the Stratford Tigers.
For Colby, their opening playoff game was just their 11th game of the season, and just as the rust was shaking off, their season came to an end.
