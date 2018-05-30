Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Colby baseball falls to Stratford in first round

Colby baseball falls to Stratford in first round



DOWN AND OUT - Colby’s Peyton Smith attempts to steal third base in Thursday night’s WIAA regional playoff game against the Stratford Tigers. Smith was tagged out just before he could make the play, but finished with one of Colby’s four hits.
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 12:12pm rpattermann
Wed, 05/30/2018

The Colby Hornets baseball campaign came to a close last week Thursday when the Hornets fell on the road 0-10 in the first round of WIAA regional action to the Stratford Tigers.
For Colby, their opening playoff game was just their 11th game of the season, and just as the rust was shaking off, their season came to an end.

