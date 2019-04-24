Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Bigger team, bigger goals for trap

Bigger team, bigger goals for trap



2019 COLBY HORNETS TRAP TEAM - Front, left to right, is Mateo Lopez, Grady Steinman, Braxton Smith, Tyler Timmers and Alana Brill. Back row, left to right is Mason Voss, Chase Oemichen, Brekyn Lieders, Andrew Jeske and Garrett Weber. Not pictured is Kylie Smazal, Conner Jeske and Gavino Lopez.
Wed, 04/24/2019 - 12:06pm rpattermann
Wed, 4/24/2019

Now in its second year, the Colby Hornets Trap League has expanded its numbers, and with that comes expanded aspirations.
“Expectations have changed to a certain extent,” returning head coach Jon Burnett said. “In a way the expectations have changed because the team is younger.”

To read the rest of this story pick up the April 24 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

