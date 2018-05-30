Abby track sends seven Falcons to La Crosse
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 12:17pm rpattermann
Wed, 05/30/2018
Joe Aguilera never got a chance to compete at sectionals last year. In fact, he never had a chance to compete in any meet last year as he was busy recovering from surgery.
He definitely made up for lost time in last Thursday’s WIAA D-3 Boyceville sectional as he qualified for the WIAA state meet in La Crosse this Friday in three individual sprinting events.
