Abby snaps skid with back-to-back wins
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 11:55am rpattermann
Wed, 2/19/2020
The Abbotsford Falcons boys basketball team broke out of their eight game funk in a big way, scoring a pair of home wins over Assumption and Granton.
The wins earn the Falcons back to back victories for the first time this season. The two victories improves Abby’s record to 5-16 on the year, and 2-13 in Marawood action.
