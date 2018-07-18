Abby QB to play in state all-star game
Ean Rau knows a thing or two about carrying a football. Over the past two seasons, Abbotsford High’s former starting quarterback has rushed for nearly 2,500 yards. But on July 21, Rau will be doing more than just carrying a ball — he’ll be carrying a great cause.
Rau, one of 46 athletes chosen from a pool of over 100 from other small school districts, was selected to compete in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) All-Star game this coming Saturday.
