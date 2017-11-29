Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby girls pick up second win

Abby girls pick up second win



COURT VISION - Melanie Kunze looks to pass the ball to her teammates. Kunze had a team high five assists for the Falcons on Tuesday night’s game against Greenwood.
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 12:11pm rpattermann

The Abbotsford girls basketball team put together a decisive victory against the visiting Greenwood Indians Tuesday night as the Falcons moved to 2-1 thanks to a 57-40 victory.
The Falcons used a strong inside game to work the ball underneath in the post, attacked the paint, and drew contact as they controlled the game from start to finish.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Nov. 29 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here