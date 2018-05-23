Abby girls capture regionals
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:32am rpattermann
Cold, wet and blustery conditions that were more suited to a late fall football game weren’t enough to stop the Abbotsford Falcons from burning rubber as they raced through the competition during Monday night’s WIAA home regional.
The Abby girls won their second trophy in as many weeks, capturing the title with a final score of 136 points to runner up Athens’ 114 points.
