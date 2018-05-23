Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby girls capture regionals

Abby girls capture regionals



TWICE AS NICE- For the second consecutive week the Abby girl’s track and field team picked up some well earned hardware, capturing first place in the WIAA D-3 regional meet on Monday. The Falcons advance to the WIAA sectional meet in Boyceville on Thursday to compete for a chance to earn a trip to state. STAFF PHOTO/ROSS PATTERMANN
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:32am rpattermann
Wed, 05/23/2018

Cold, wet and blustery conditions that were more suited to a late fall football game weren’t enough to stop the Abbotsford Falcons from burning rubber as they raced through the competition during Monday night’s WIAA home regional.
The Abby girls won their second trophy in as many weeks, capturing the title with a final score of 136 points to runner up Athens’ 114 points.

To read the rest of this story pick up the May 23 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

