Abby, Colby baseball to co-op for next two years
Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:01am rpattermann
Baseball is quickly fading in the rearview mirror as schools prep for the upcoming football season, but Abbotsford and Colby’s baseball programs continue to make news as both baseball teams will co-op for the next two seasons.
The Abby/Colby baseball co-op joins the likes of the wrestling, swim and cross-country teams as programs that already see the schools joining forces and pooling resources.
