Zimmerman sentenced to life without parole for homicides

A “courtroom full of pain” found some consolation last Friday when a Marathon County judge sentenced Tyler Zimmerman to life in prison without parole for a 2018 double homicide committed in Abbotsford.

The family and friends of the two people murdered by Zimmerman on Jan. 20, 2018, took turns telling the judge how the tragedy tore a hole in their lives, and many of them ended with the same message: Zimmerman does not deserve the chance to get out of prison.