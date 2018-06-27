Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Work on Sportsman’s likely delayed until 2019

Work on Sportsman’s likely delayed until 2019



COMING SOON - A traffic barrier directs vehicles to the east and west on Pine Street. Beyond the sign is an extension of Fourth Avenue that will be used to access new apartment buildings. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 11:16am rpattermann
Wed, 06/27/2018

Homeowners in Abbotsford’s Sportsmen’s Addition will likely have to wait until next year for curb and gutter and pavement on their streets.
After voting earlier this month to add Porcupine Lane and Swamp Buck Drive as an alternate bid option for this year’s Fourth Avenue extension project, the council is now looking to delay that work until next year.

To read the rest of this story pick up the June 27 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here