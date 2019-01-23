Thrivent Financial named 2019 Business of the Year
Wed, 1/23/2019
For many reasons, Bryce Kelley’s face is a familiar one for anyone living or working in the Colby-Abbotsford area.
As the local representative for
Thrivent Financial, Kelley has helped dozens of business owners and families plan their financial futures over the past six years. He’s also a committed and active volunteer, especially when it comes to causes involving military veterans.
