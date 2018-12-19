Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Tax bills reprinted after error is caught

Tax bills reprinted after error is caught



Wed, 12/19/2018 - 12:06pm rpattermann
Wed, 12/19/2018

If anyone on the Clark County side of Abbotsford happened to check out their 2018 property tax bill online before this week, it may have come as a bit of shock.
Due to an error in how the property tax levy was initially calculated, individual bills were greatly inflated beyond what they should have been. The tax bill for the TP Printing Co., for example, went up by over $1,700 from last year — according to the county’s tax information website

