STH 13 projects planned

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning a pair of major projects along the local stretch of State Highway 13 in either 2022 or 2023, according to notices recently sent to city officials in Abbotsford and Colby.

One of those projects would stretch from CTH N (Monroe Street) in Colby all the way down to STH 98 in Spencer. The DOT says the concrete pavement on that stretch is showing “signs of faulting and spalling joints, linear cracking and corner breaks.” Guard rails and pedestrian curb ramps will also be replaced as part of the project.