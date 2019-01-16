Home / Tribune-Phonograph / SRO will need to redo police academy

SRO will need to redo police academy



Wed, 01/16/2019 - 12:32pm rpattermann
Wed, 1/16/2019

The area’s new school resource officer (SRO) will need to attend police academy training at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire this summer, after a state licensing board denied a waiver request last month.
SRO Patrick Leichtnam will be out of the area for recertification training from May 20 to Oct. 2, according to Colby-Abbotsford police chief Jason Bauer, who will be filling shifts while Leichtnam is gone and other officers take vacation.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 16 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here