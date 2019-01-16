SRO will need to redo police academy

The area’s new school resource officer (SRO) will need to attend police academy training at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire this summer, after a state licensing board denied a waiver request last month.

SRO Patrick Leichtnam will be out of the area for recertification training from May 20 to Oct. 2, according to Colby-Abbotsford police chief Jason Bauer, who will be filling shifts while Leichtnam is gone and other officers take vacation.