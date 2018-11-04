School resource officer proposed
With state grant money available and interest expressed by local school administrators, the Colby-Abbotsford Police Commission voted Monday to move ahead with a discussion about hiring a full-time school resource officer.
Police chief Jason Bauer said the cost of hiring a new officer — which he estimated to be between $68,000 and $80,000 for wages and benefits — would be split between the police department and the two local school districts.
