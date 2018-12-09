Home / Tribune-Phonograph / School officer is hired

School officer is hired



Wed, 09/12/2018 - 11:42am rpattermann
Wed, 09/12/2018

Patrick Leichtnam, a Sheboygan man with experience as both a social worker and a police officer, has been hired as the new school resource officer for the Abbotsford and Colby school districts.
Leichtnam, one of four applicants interviewed by a committee made up of city and school district officials, started his new job on Tuesday.

