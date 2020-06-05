Rezoning battle rescheduled

A new public hearing has been scheduled for May 14 in Abbotsford so the planning commission can consider a controversial rezoning proposal that would allow for two more apartment buildings on the city’s northwest corner.

The public hearing was previously scheduled for March 30, but due to concerns about overcrowding during the COVID-19 outbreak, the original date was cancelled.

The public hearing is now scheduled for Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m., followed by a full city council meeting the same night at 7 p.m. If approved by the council, the five lots north of the Northside Apartments would be rezoned to allow for two more apartment buildings.