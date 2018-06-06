Revised developer’s agreement approved

Work will get started soon on Abbotsford’s new housing development after the city council approved a revised developer’s agreement last week that guarantees tax revenue for the city once new apartments go up north of Pine Street.

At a special May 30 meeting, interim city administrator Duane Gau read a summary of the agreement’s terms, which were negotiated by the city’s attorney and representatives of Abbyland Foods owner Harland Schraufnagel, who has agreed to build at least two 16-unit apartment buildings.