Recall petition started against mayor



Wed, 08/08/2018 - 10:53am rpattermann
Wed, 08/08/2018

A member of Abbotsford’s city council has started circulating a petition to recall Mayor Lori Voss, citing his disagreement with the direction the city is headed.
Ald. Brent Faber submitted a statement of his intent to circulate a recall petition last week Wednesday, Aug. 1, along with a declaration of his candidacy to replace Voss as mayor.

