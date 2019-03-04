Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Pharmacy moving into Abby County Market

Pharmacy moving into Abby County Market



CHANGES COMING - Remodeling work began recently at Abby County Market to make room for a new HealthMart Pharmacy. Behind the walled-off area shown above will be the new customer service desk, and the existing service desk will be replaced by a 700 square-foot pharmacy area.
Wed, 04/03/2019 - 12:03pm rpattermann
Wed, 4/3/2019

Starting in June, area residents yearning for a local place to pick up prescription medications will once again have an option in Abbotsford.
Work has begun on remodeling the east end of Abby County Market in order to accommodate a HealthMart Pharmacy, which is set to open on June 10.

