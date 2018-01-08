Permit approved for mining operation

Despite opposition from the town of Holton and questions about Abbotsford’s water supply, the Marathon County Board of Adjustment approved a permit last Thursday for a non-metallic mining operation north of STH 29.

Haas, Inc., based in Thorp, is planning to mine a 29-acre parcel of farmland owned by Melvin Zimmerman, just west of Gierl Avenue on the north side of STH 29. The site is located northwest of Abbotsford’s Eau Pleine well field and water treatment plant south of the highway.