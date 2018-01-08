Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Permit approved for mining operation

Permit approved for mining operation



MINING SITE - The map above shows the location of a proposed non-metallic mining operation near the intersection of STH 29 and Gierl Avenue. The Big Eau Pleine River runs through a portion of the property before heading south of the highway, where Abbotsford’s well field is located.
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 11:24am rpattermann
Wed, 08/01/2018

Despite opposition from the town of Holton and questions about Abbotsford’s water supply, the Marathon County Board of Adjustment approved a permit last Thursday for a non-metallic mining operation north of STH 29.
Haas, Inc., based in Thorp, is planning to mine a 29-acre parcel of farmland owned by Melvin Zimmerman, just west of Gierl Avenue on the north side of STH 29. The site is located northwest of Abbotsford’s Eau Pleine well field and water treatment plant south of the highway.

To read the rest of this story pick up the August 1 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here