Marathon Co. looking into regional morgue idea
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:58am rpattermann
Building a regional morgue in Marathon County would likely cost millions of dollars, but the facility would generate a steady stream of revenue and provide a much-needed location for autopsies and forensic pathology training.
That was the message of Marathon County medical examiner Jessica Blahnik at a meeting of the Western Marathon County Towns and Villages Association held last week Thursday in the town of Johnson.
