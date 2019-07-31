Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Local man provides safe haven for monarchs

Local man provides safe haven for monarchs



ANOTHER SUCCESS STORY - Jerry Haufe of rural Colby points out a monarch butterfly before it flies out of his homemade nesting box. Haufe believes he’s released about 2,100 butterflies over the past decade. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 11:23am rpattermann
Wed, 7/31/2019

Butterfly eggs aren’t much to look at. In fact, the pale green specs are easy to miss after they’ve been deposited on the underside of milkweed leaves.
One of nature’s greatest tricks is to transform something so tiny and unremarkable into something as majestic and colorful as a monarch butterfly.
For the past 10 years, Jerry Haufe has been helping that process along by sheltering monarch eggs in a set of screened-in shelves at his rural Colby home.

