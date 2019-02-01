Local father pens ‘adoption memoir’

In November of 2016, Adam and Jamie Schnabel were preparing to journey from their home in Stetsonville to the country of Poland.

Waiting for them there were two little boys, Emmitt and Elijah, that the Schnabels were set to adopt. The Schnabels had always wanted a family, and adoption represented the best possible way to make that dream come true.

Everything seemed to be in perfect order for their trip, but shortly before leaving for Poland, the U.S. Department of Justice informed the Schnabels that the agency they were working with in Poland was corrupt, and that they would need to switch agencies if they still wished to adopt.