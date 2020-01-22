Home / The Star News

Kulas Body Shop named 2019 Business of the Year



BUSINESS OF THE YEAR - Paul Erikson, owner of Kulas Body Shop in Abbotsford, took over the business in 2002 and has since expanded it beyond a simple body shop for car repairs.
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 11:33am rpattermann
Wed, 1/22/2020

When Paul Erikson bought Kulas Body Shop in 2002 — taking over for the namesake founder of the business — he said there was a lot to learn when making the leap from worker to owner.
“It was eye-opening; it’s not what you anticipate,” he said, describing the experience of moving from a technician “in the back” to the guy “up front” running the business.

To read the rest of this story pick up the Jan. 22 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

