Judge orders Blazel to pay $39,520 fine

Abbotsford’s municipal court judge has ordered resident Hank Blazel to pay the city nearly $40,000 in fines after he failed to fully comply with a court order issued last year to remove junk items from several of his properties.

The judgement signed Feb. 1 by Judge Judy Kalepp says Blazel has 60 days to pay the $39,520 forfeiture in full, with any unpaid amount to be assessed against real estate owned by Blazel in the city.