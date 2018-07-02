Judge orders Blazel to pay $39,520 fine
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 12:04pm rpattermann
Abbotsford’s municipal court judge has ordered resident Hank Blazel to pay the city nearly $40,000 in fines after he failed to fully comply with a court order issued last year to remove junk items from several of his properties.
The judgement signed Feb. 1 by Judge Judy Kalepp says Blazel has 60 days to pay the $39,520 forfeiture in full, with any unpaid amount to be assessed against real estate owned by Blazel in the city.
To read the rest of this story pick up the Feb. 7 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/