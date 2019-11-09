Fire district’s 2020 budget on fast track for approval

For the Central Fire and EMS District, the 2020 budget process is shaping up to be the smoothest one yet.

As of early this week, three of the seven municipalities within the district had already approved the budget proposal for next year, which means that only two of the remaining four members need to say yes for it to become official.

Elected officials in both Abbotsford and Dorchester approved the 2020 budget at their monthly meetings on Sept. 4, and the town of Hull signed off on the proposal at its meeting on Monday.