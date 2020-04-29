Home / The Star News

Echoes of a past pandemic



MIXED MESSAGES - This article in the Oct. 31, 1918, edition of the Phonograph explains the symptoms and treatments for Spanish influenza, but it also suggests the deadly pandemic is “no occasion for panic.”
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:24am rpattermann
1918 Phonograph articles show parallels between Spanish flu, COVID-19
Wed, 4/29/2020

The word “unprecedented” is used a lot these days to describe the current state of affairs under the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, but a quick read of the Colby Phonograph in 1918 shows that’s not really the case.
“ALL PLACES OF ASSEMBLAGE CLOSED” declared a front-page headline in the Oct. 17, 1918, edition of the Phonograph.
“Influenza epidemic prompts health board to take drastic action as preventative measure,” the subhead stated.

To read the rest of this story pick up the April 29 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here