Dorchester looks at buying old Roehl building for clerk’s office
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 11:35am rpattermann
Wed, 3/6/2019
Village officials in Dorchester are looking at purchasing an empty commercial building on Parkside Drive and making it the future home of the clerk’s office and possibly the police department.
At a meeting last Wednesday, the village board authorized trustee Kurt Schwoch, a member of the village’s planning commission, to negotiate the purchase of the building at 250 Parkside Dr., currently owned by Roehl Transport.
