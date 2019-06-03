Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Dorchester looks at buying old Roehl building for clerk’s office

AVAILABLE - The former Roehl Transport building on Parkside Drive is being looked at as a possible future home for the village clerk’s office in Dorchester. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 11:35am rpattermann
Wed, 3/6/2019

Village officials in Dorchester are looking at purchasing an empty commercial building on Parkside Drive and making it the future home of the clerk’s office and possibly the police department.
At a meeting last Wednesday, the village board authorized trustee Kurt Schwoch, a member of the village’s planning commission, to negotiate the purchase of the building at 250 Parkside Dr., currently owned by Roehl Transport.

