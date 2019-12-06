Dorchester Days coming this weekend

Three days of roaring tractors, whirling carnival rides and old-fashioned fun are coming this weekend as part of the 61st annual Dorchester Days, June 14-16.

Earl’s Rides and Amusements will have their rides up and running by Friday evening and keep them going all weekend long. Food and beer will also be sold on the festival grounds.

Friday night will feature the Dirt Flingers truck pulls starting at 6 p.m. Registration is open between 5 and 7 p.m., with 8,000-pound and 6,500-pound pro farm classes available. Admission will be charged.

Live music will be provided Friday night by Regenerated, a cover band from Brookfield who perform a variety of rock, alternative, country, pop, oldies and new age songs. They will be playing under a big top tent — a new addition this year — from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The annual softball tournament at the park will start Friday and run all weekend. For more information, contact Jamie Kaatz at 715-654-6103.

On Saturday, the Central Wisconsin ATV Pullers will start their show at 11 a.m. Registration runs from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Garden tractors, as well as ATVs and stock classes,will be open to the public. Admission is free. For more information, contact Al Bach at 715-316-1043.

A kids pedal pull will start at 3 p.m. in front of the bandstand, preceded by the fifth annual free balloon release contest at 2 p.m.

Bags will start flying at noon, rain or shine, for the annual cornhole tournament. Text Wayne Rau for more information at 715- 465-0242.

The Dorchester Historical Center will also be open from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. Located at the Dorchester Public Library, guests are urged to use the north door.

The 19th annual NTPA tractor pull will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, featuring six different classes. Admission will be charged.

Rock band Apollo’s Beacon will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a performance from the rock band Wayland from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday will start with the charcoal chicken dinner, served from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

The annual parade will start marching at 11:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Contact Sara for more information at 715-223-9004.

The 17th annual Father’s Day Car and Antique Tractor show is back, with reg-istration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and voting from 1-3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. Contact Larry Olson at 715-613- 0854 for more information.

New this year will be a presentation about Dorchester’s history, put on by Ken Anderson, Jim Jantsch and “Barney Fife” at 1:30 p.m. under the tent.

The last pull of the weekend will be the championship tractor pulling series at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Registration runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The winner of the 12,500-pound class will win one year use of a Meyer’s chopper box.

Virginia Steel will play from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday as festivities winds down.