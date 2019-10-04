Daycare shut down amid investigation
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:33am rpattermann
Wed, 4/10/2019
A home-based daycare in Abbotsford was shut down last week after law enforcement found evidence of criminal activity at the residence.
Colby-Abbotsford police chief Jason Bauer said all of the children were removed from the daycare following an April 3 inspection, which was done as a follow-up to a previous welfare check that resulted from complaints filed by parents.
