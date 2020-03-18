Home / The Star News

Covid-19 crackdown in effect



BEING PREPARED - Members of the Colby School Board review a handout Monday urging basic sanitary measures to be followed to stop the spread of coronavirus. From left to right are board members Teri Hansen, Cheryl Ploeckelman, Bill Tesmer and superintendent Steve Kolden. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:47am rpattermann
Wed, 3/18/2020

Schools are shut down indefinitely. Nursing homes are closed to visitors, and restaurants and bars have been ordered closed. As of Tuesday, gatherings of 10 or more people are officially illegal, and those who gather in smaller groups are urged to stay at least six feet apart.
In short, Wisconsin has joined the rest of the country — and the world at large — in taking drastic measures to limit the spread of the global pandemic known as Covid-19.

To read the rest of this story pick up the March 18 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/tribune-phonograph.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here