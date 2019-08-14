Concerns over ATV traffic in city limits

Complaints about ATVs speeding up and down city streets and causing safety concerns were aired at Monday’s joint police commission meeting, with at least one elected official from Abbotsford saying he would like his city council to consider closing its ATV route.

Police chief Jason Bauer said the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department has received multiple complaints about ATVs in both cities, but it seems to be worse in Colby, where ATVs and UTVs have been allowed on all city streets since 2017.