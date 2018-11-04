Complaint filed against mobile home park
Wed, 04/11/2018 - 12:25pm rpattermann
Wed, 04/11/2018
An official complaint has been filed against the owner of a mobile home park in Curtiss, who has repeatedly missed deadlines set by the Clark County Health Department to remove human health hazards on his property.
A civil forfeiture complaint was filed March 19 in Clark County Circuit Court, with the county seeking up to $1,000 in daily fines and a court order for Gerard Draxler to clean up his mobile home park at 803 Parkside Dr. in Curtiss.
To read the rest of this story pick up the April 11 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/