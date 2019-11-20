Colby may discontinue co-op team with AbbyColby may discontinue co-op team with Abby

A pair of cross-country runners from Abbotsford came before the Colby school board Monday, asking board members not to discontinue a co-op team that allows them to compete alongside students in their neighboring district.

Ryan Nelson and Matthew Mateer, along with their mothers, spoke against a proposal by cross-country coach Bryon Graun, who would like Colby to have its own team so the runners can be more competitive at a lower division.

Right now, the Colby-Abby cross-country team competes in Division 2 because the two districts’ enrollment numbers are counted together. If the co-op were ended, Colby’s team would be in D-3.