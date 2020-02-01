Colby to host Show Choir Spectacular Saturday

Lights, stage, costumes and talent galore!

Show choirs will combine glitter and “Glee” at the 16th Annual Central Wisconsin Show Choir Spectacular scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 4, at Colby High School.

If you enjoyed the TV hit series “Glee,” or enjoy Broadway, you certainly won’t want to miss this event. It is a live music video and musical theatre at its best. This year, the Colby Coalition will be performing “Coming Home To Colby.”

The Coalition, along with the Colby Choir Parents, Inc. were blessed with a fortunate honor in 2018, which was the Aspire Award from FAME Show Choir Nationals. The award recognized the Central Wisconsin Spectacular as the “Best Regional Competition” in the U.S. Choir members and their parents continue to strive to bring a high caliber festival for performers and all who attend.

The annual event hosted by the Colby High School Music Department and the Colby Choir Parents organization features competition by some of the finest high school show choir ensembles in the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Competition begins at 9 a.m., with the evening sing-off performances slated at 6 p.m. to determine the grand champion. The doors for the evening competition will open at 5:20 p.m.

Participants this year include Onalaska “Hilltoppers,” North St. Paul “Northern Lights,” Onalaska “Express,” Altoona “Locomotion,” Eau Claire Memorial “Old Abe Show Choir,” Ashland “Lake Effect,” St. Francis “Bridge Street Singers,” Mayville “Cardinal Singers,” and Phillips “Phil Harmonix.”

The Colby Coalition, the Colby Hornettes and the Colby Crew II under the direction of Kevin J. Spindler, along with a 19-piece show band under the direction of Nathan Larsen, will perform an exhibition performance.

The Colby Coalition show will feature songs from John Denver, Walk Off The Earth, Grant Gustin, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Motley Crue, Stray Cats, and the “Colby Cheese” song — an original written by Kevin Chase.

This year’s songs are “Country Roads/Home We’ll Go,” “Colby Cheese,” “Running Home To You,” “Country Girl Shake For Me,” “Little Red Wagon,” and “Home Sweet Home/Rock This Town.”

The Hornettes will perform “Cut to the Feeling,” “Bless the Broken Road,” “This One’s for the Girls,” “Baby One More Time,” and “I Can’t Go Back.”

Colby Crew II, the middle school show choir, will close the afternoon portion of the competition with “The Champion,” “I’ll Be There,” and “Hall of Fame” at 4:10 p.m.

The Colby Choir Parents, Inc. is fortunate to have supporters who share the same interest of making the arts accessible to communities in central Wisconsin. Support for this year’s choir program was provided through Abby-Colby Crossings Chamber of Commerce, Rodeway Inn, Abby Inn, and many local community businesses. A large menu of food and beverages will be available throughout the day, served by the Colby Choir Parents, Inc. organization.

Tickets are available in advance at the following locations: Colby Middle School and the Colby High School. Children 4 and under are free. For more information and ticket sales, call Kevin J. Spindler at Colby High School, 715-223-2338, ext. 4249, or kspindler@colby.k12.wi.us.

“This year’s Spectacular will be truly something you won’t want to miss,” Spindler said.“Each year keeps getting bigger and better. The evening MC will be WIFC’s Markie Kaiser. This year’s competition will have you standing on your feet, dancing in the aisles, and looking forward to next year’s show. It’s just like “YouTube” but only better because you were there to witness it!”