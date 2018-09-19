Colby grad returns home as new school officer

A little more than 20 years ago, Patrick Leichtnam was just another student at Colby High School. Last week, after building a career in law enforcement and starting a family, he returned to the school as the area’s first-ever school resource officer.

A 1995 graduate of Colby High School, Leichtnam is now patrolling the hallways and meeting with students and staff at his alma mater, along with those in the Abbotsford School District.