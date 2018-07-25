Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Central district’s budget to increase

BUDGET REVIEW - Local firefighters and EMTs review copies of the Central Fire and EMS District’s proposed 2019 budget at a meeting last Thursday in Colby. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 07/25/2018 - 11:15am rpattermann
Wed, 07/25/2018

Based on the first draft of its proposed 2019 budget, the Central Fire and EMS District plans to spend $67,500 more next year — an 11 percent hike in operational expenditures over its current budget.
Members of the district board, along with local firefighters and EMTs, reviewed the three-page budget document line-by-line at last Thursday’s monthly meeting in Colby. A few of the line items were adjusted based on discussions at the meeting, but the board did not make any motions to recommend it at this point.

