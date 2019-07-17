Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Caboose arrives at Colby museum

Caboose arrives at Colby museum



INCOMING - A crew from Wisconsin A Crane Service uses a 300-ton capacity crane to lower a caboose into place in front of the Soo Line Depot at the Rural Arts Museum last Thursday. STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN O’BRIEN
Wed, 07/17/2019 - 11:18am rpattermann
Wed, 7/17/2019

For the past several years, it seemed like something was missing from the Rural Arts Museum in Colby.
In front of the old Station 51 depot is a pair of railroad tracks, laying on a bed of gravel and dirt, criss-crossed by wooden ties. But, instead of a train car resting on top, there was an empty space.

