Bender Farms to host Abby Dairy Breakfast

June is Dairy Month in the state of Wisconsin, and for the past 31 years, the Abbotsford FFA, in conjunction with local families, has hosted a dairy breakfast to commemorate the month and what it represents.

Dean and Sue Bender will host this year’s 31st annual Abbotford FFA Alumni dairy breakfast for the first time, on Sunday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., on their family farm east of Dorchester.

Last year’s dairy breakfast at Maki Farm Services in Curtiss brought in nearly 1,200 guests from Abbotsford and the surrounding area.

The Benders admit that pulling off an event of this size is certainly a tall order, but they have been approaching it with a sense of pride and resilience — the same pride and resilience that the have used in running their farm.

“It’s certainly a challenging thing to put on,” Sue Bender said. “But we are hoping it will be rewarding for those who come.”

Devin and Sue Bender are natives to the area, with Sue growing up in Dorchester and Devin hailing from Colby. They are both seasoned hands when it comes to farming, having grown up on small family farms.

The Benders currently milk over 300 cows, and oversee several hundreds of acres with the help of family and several employees. They recently acquired the area where this year’s dairy breakfast will be held.

“This is a farm we just purchased last year, the main farm is actually down the road, and we’ve farmed on that for 32 years,” Sue said.

This year’s breakfast will feature pancakes, maple syrup, sausages, a variety of cheeses, butter, applesauce, cookies, juice, coffee and white or chocolate milk and ice cream.

There will also be live polka music from Mr. Concertina.

Shuttle busses to and from the farm will also be available at the Abbotsford School District’s south parking lot.

Two buses will be running to and from the farm every 15 minutes, with the first bus leaving the school at 7 a.m., and the last bus leaving Bender Farms at noon.

The Bender Farm is located at 5769 Reynolds Avenue, three miles east of Dorchester on CTH A, a half mile down Reynolds Avenue.