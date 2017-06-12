Attorney: Trailer is not a ‘garage’
Wed, 12/06/2017 - 12:23pm rpattermann
A trailer used for storage on an empty lot in Dorchester’s downtown does not meet the definition of a garage under the village’s ordinance, according to a legal opinion provided to village board members last week.
The trailer at 127 S. Front St. is one of the last remaining items on the property owned by Terry Recore, which has been targeted for clean-up along with two of his other properties in the village.
