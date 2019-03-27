Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Aspirus to close clinic on May 3

Aspirus to close clinic on May 3



LEAVING - After losing its pharmacy and Shopko, Abbotsford's East Towne Mall will also be losing its walk-in clinic this spring.
Wed, 03/27/2019 - 11:39am rpattermann
Wed, 3/27/2019

Besides Shopko, Abbotsford’s East Town Mall will also be losing its walk-in clinic this spring.
Aspirus Hospital has announced that its FastCare Clinic will be ceasing operations on May 3. Earlier this month, Shopko announced that its Hometown store in Abbotsford will be closing June 16 — leaving the mall with no anchor store and just four remaining businesses.

