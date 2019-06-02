Area loses its local pharmacy
Wed, 02/06/2019 - 12:11pm rpattermann
Wed, 2/6/2019
For the first time in over 110 years, the city of Abbotsford is without an operating pharmacy.
After closing for business Tuesday, the pharmacy located in the Shopko Hometown in Abbotsford’s East Town Mall ceased operations as part of a company-wide effort to remain financially solvent.
