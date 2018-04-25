Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Ammonia leak in Abbotsford

Ammonia leak in Abbotsford



STRONG RESPONSE - A firefighter returns to one of the many emergency vehicles, including a HAZMAT response truck from Marathon County, lined up on Galvin Street Monday night as part of a multi-agency response to an ammonia leak at Abbyland Foods.
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 12:26pm rpattermann
Wed, 04/25/2018

An ammonia leak at Abbyland Foods on Monday sent 18 people to the hospital and caused a temporary evacuation of homes and businesses in Abbotsford.
Dozens of emergency vehicles descended on Abbotsford Monday night as residents waited for word about whether or not it was safe to stay in their homes or go outside. The foul stench of ammonia hung in the air for several hours.

To read the rest of this story pick up the April 25 issue of The Tribune-Phonograph; or subscribe online at http://centralwinews.com/eedition/

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here