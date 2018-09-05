Home / Tribune-Phonograph / Abby OK’s housing development

Abby OK’s housing development



The latest plans for the Schilling Subdivision, which includes the Northside Apartments to the west of Fourth Avenue and space for up to 21 single-family homes and a park to the east. A LOT OF INTEREST - Clayton and Julie Kattre, foreground, were among those listening to a presentation by DPW Craig Stuttgen at Monday’s city council meeting in Abbotsford.
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:54am rpattermann
Wed, 05/09/2018

By a 5-2 vote, Abbotsford’s city council on Monday approved a developer’s agreement paving the way for a new housing development on the city’s north side.
Nearly every seat in the council chambers was filled Monday night as residents shot out questions about the agreement between the city and Abbotsford Northside Apartments, which was formed by Abbyland Foods owner Harland Schraufnagel as a way to provide housing for his workers and others looking to rent.

